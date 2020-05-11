Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Short Interest Up 55.8% in April

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,700 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the April 15th total of 161,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of MORN traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.18. 75,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,715. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $166.59.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 11.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $1,838,371.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,663,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,189,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,367 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total value of $206,170.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,501,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,970,321.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,993 shares of company stock worth $20,426,082 in the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.