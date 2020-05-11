MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Short Interest Up 63.9% in April

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the April 15th total of 15,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MoSys stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 103,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,479. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. MoSys has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Get MoSys alerts:

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 61.38% and a negative net margin of 51.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MoSys by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,264 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 43,088 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in MoSys by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 200,150 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,107 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MoSys by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.