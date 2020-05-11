MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.8% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,483 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,677 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after acquiring an additional 216,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,718,000 after acquiring an additional 323,223 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,177,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,048,000 after purchasing an additional 113,926 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.93. 74,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,392. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

