MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Invests $1.64 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. United Parcel Service comprises 1.0% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

UPS traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.02. 191,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.