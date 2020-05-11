MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,153,980. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

