MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) EVP Lawrence J. Burian Sells 12,533 Shares

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,396.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lawrence J. Burian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Lawrence J. Burian sold 10,000 shares of MSG Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $107,600.00.

NYSE:MSGN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 709,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,990. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. MSG Networks Inc has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,889,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 36.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 49,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth $16,368,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 93,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

