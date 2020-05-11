Murphy Oil (MUR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/8/2020 – Murphy Oil was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $25.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2020 – Murphy Oil was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2020 – Murphy Oil was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Murphy Oil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

4/2/2020 – Murphy Oil was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $5.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2020 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $3.00.

3/20/2020 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

3/20/2020 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Murphy Oil is pursuing steady E&P and development activities in the United States and other international locations. Its Tupper Montney asset in Canada is one of the leading low-cost operating assets in North America. The low-cost finding will enable it to expand onshore and offshore businesses. The consistent performance of the company enabled it to reward shareholders through regular dividend payments. Murphy Oil reduced its expenditure guidance of 2020 by 35% from the mid-point of the prior guidance due to volatile commodity prices. However, in the past 12 months, shares of Murphy Oil have underperformed the industry. It continues to operate in a highly-competitive oil and gas industry that can create challenges. Changes and adherence to stringent federal or state regulations can increase operating costs and affect margins.”

3/16/2020 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 3.29.

Get Murphy Oil Co alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $160,044.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 534.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,725,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.