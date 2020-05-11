Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 779,100 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the April 15th total of 504,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Myers Industries stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 217,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,460. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $436.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,916,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 278,997 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 619.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 173,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 426.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 153,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

