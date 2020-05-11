Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.83 EPS

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.83), RTT News reports. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mylan updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,825,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278,786. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 564.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Mylan has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYL. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.96.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

