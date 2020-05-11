Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) will report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.68). Myovant Sciences reported earnings of ($1.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($3.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16).

MYOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 405,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,034,199.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,388,789 shares of company stock valued at $20,626,322. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYOV stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.60.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

