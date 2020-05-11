NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Short Interest Up 244.0% in April

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 335,400 shares, an increase of 244.0% from the April 15th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:NNDM traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $0.98. 2,351,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.60. NANO DIMENSION/S has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.35. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 118.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NANO DIMENSION/S stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.61% of NANO DIMENSION/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NANO DIMENSION/S Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

