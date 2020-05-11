Nano Price Tops $0.60 (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00006893 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, CoinEx, RightBTC and CoinFalcon. Nano has a market cap of $79.42 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,648.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.10 or 0.02163465 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.88 or 0.02739166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00483515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00691057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00070005 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00024818 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00462216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OKEx, HitBTC, Coindeal, Gate.io, CoinEx, Nanex, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Koinex, Bitinka, Mercatox, Binance and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.