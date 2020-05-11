Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $33,320.00 in Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,251 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $65,301.51.

On Monday, March 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,381 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $33,282.10.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 787 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $26,254.32.

On Thursday, February 27th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 200 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $8,000.00.

NTRA stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.57. 1,685,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.33. Natera Inc has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 92.34% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Natera by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

