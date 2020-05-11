Natera (NTRA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2020 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

5/7/2020 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/15/2020 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Natera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Natera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $43.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.33. Natera Inc has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 92.34%. Natera’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $26,688.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 245,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,196,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $60,057.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,209 shares in the company, valued at $731,353.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $552,271 over the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Natera by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Natera by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Natera by 203.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

