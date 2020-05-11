National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$905.60 million.

STN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC raised their target price on Stantec from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price objective on Stantec and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.09.

TSE STN opened at C$42.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 24.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.00. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$26.67 and a 1-year high of C$42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.