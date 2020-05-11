National Bank Financial Comments on Tourmaline Oil Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tourmaline Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tourmaline Oil’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TOU. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$29.25 to C$25.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.29.

TSE:TOU opened at C$14.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.38. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$6.73 and a 12-month high of C$20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$669.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$525.00 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$190,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,388,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,374,835.59.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

