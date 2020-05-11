National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Energy Services Reunited in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 5.32%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NASDAQ NESR opened at $5.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 870.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

