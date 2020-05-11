National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) Short Interest Up 82.6% in April

National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the April 15th total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 1,008.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NWLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $176.00. 16,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.22. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $298.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.12.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $10.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $235.43 million for the quarter.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

