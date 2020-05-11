Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 11,899 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE PRU opened at $58.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.