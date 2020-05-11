Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 165.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,442 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Euronet Worldwide worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $92.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.92. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $171.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EEFT. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.78.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

