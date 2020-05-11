Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of CarMax worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $1,852,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,716.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMX stock opened at $76.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.67. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

