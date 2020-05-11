Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 7,135 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,032,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,814 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP stock opened at $79.86 on Monday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

