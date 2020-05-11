Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,009 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $106.99 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $120.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.03.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

