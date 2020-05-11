Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,058 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,810,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,698,000 after buying an additional 3,301,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,512,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,882,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,591,000 after purchasing an additional 288,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 657,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 229,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $1,094,148.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,621.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,482.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,656. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REXR opened at $40.84 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

