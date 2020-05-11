Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,969,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,223,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,550,000 after purchasing an additional 107,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,172,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,158,000 after purchasing an additional 105,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,644,000 after purchasing an additional 251,317 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

RGA stock opened at $95.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

