Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,645 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,763,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NI opened at $23.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

