Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,413,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 79,867 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 1.34% of Kosmos Energy worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 144.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 66,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39,233 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark purchased 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 564,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Sterin bought 50,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $9.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.10 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $603.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 3.45.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.