Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 103.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,328,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,446,000 after purchasing an additional 874,369 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 7.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 73,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, Director Vicki U. Booth bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HTA stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 158.76 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.57 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 76.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

