Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 10,144 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Genpact worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 4,455.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

In other Genpact news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

G opened at $35.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

