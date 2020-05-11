Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 24,146 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,268,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Entergy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,175,000 after purchasing an additional 641,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,643,000 after purchasing an additional 592,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 978,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,226,000 after purchasing an additional 524,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $95.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.