Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 24,957 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,957 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.22% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,762,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,094,000 after purchasing an additional 407,208 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $8,281,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $7,573,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $5,245,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $828,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $44.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.54. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

