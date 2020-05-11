Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Fidelity National Financial worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

NYSE:FNF opened at $25.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

