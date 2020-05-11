Natmin Pure Escrow Market Cap Reaches $13,841.83 (NAT)

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Natmin Pure Escrow token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, BitMart and Coinlim. Natmin Pure Escrow has a total market capitalization of $13,841.83 and approximately $74.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00051341 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00353397 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000977 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009438 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003879 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009512 BTC.

About Natmin Pure Escrow

Natmin Pure Escrow (CRYPTO:NAT) is a token. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,588,985 tokens. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official website is www.natmin.io. The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Natmin Pure Escrow is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE.

Buying and Selling Natmin Pure Escrow

Natmin Pure Escrow can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinlim and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Natmin Pure Escrow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Natmin Pure Escrow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Natmin Pure Escrow using one of the exchanges listed above.

