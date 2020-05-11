Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Up 225.0% in April

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NAII traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.99. 9,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,562. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 2.57% of Natural Alternatives International worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

