Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Short Interest Update

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the April 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Natural Gas Services Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Natural Gas Services Group stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $6.14. 55,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,406. The firm has a market cap of $81.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $16.73.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 11.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

