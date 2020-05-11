Nebula AI (NBAI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.00

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Nebula AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. In the last week, Nebula AI has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nebula AI has a total market cap of $259,804.38 and $10.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00044529 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.88 or 0.03708349 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00056509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00031817 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001792 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011530 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,908,956,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

