Nebulas (NAS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.47 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank, Allcoin and Gate.io. Nebulas has a total market cap of $13.21 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,345,390 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, Binance, Huobi, Neraex, Allcoin, OKEx and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

