Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Citigroup

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NSCO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.65. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. Nesco has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $81.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.25 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nesco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nesco by 101.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 22,213 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nesco by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,895 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nesco by 85.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nesco by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

