NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Bank of America cut their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NetApp from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.01. 1,770,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,336. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. NetApp has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.09.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

