Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,381 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Netflix were worth $32,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after acquiring an additional 156,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after acquiring an additional 348,403 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.89.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,679 shares of company stock worth $78,784,333. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock traded up $6.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $442.19. 4,501,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,946,812. The company has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

