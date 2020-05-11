Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 129.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,374,505,000 after buying an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,481,284,000 after buying an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after buying an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,679 shares of company stock valued at $78,784,333 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $7.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $443.48. 3,388,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,946,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $449.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.89.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

