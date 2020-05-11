Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $109.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 6.90. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.75.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,271,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $1,757,910.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,884.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $192,374.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,742. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

