Nevro Corp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($2.32) Per Share (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nevro in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($2.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.33). SVB Leerink has a “Positive” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.66) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.21. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $87.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Nevro from $158.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $124.89 on Monday. Nevro has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $148.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Nevro by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

