New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Acquires 39,036 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 237.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 5.0% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

VGT traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,089. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

