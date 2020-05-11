New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 5.5% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 199.5% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,998.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 73,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 70,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,920,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,608,832. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.98. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

