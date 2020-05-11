New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 395,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,601,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 240,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,757,000 after acquiring an additional 92,922 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 128,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 123,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter.

VDC stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.56. 8,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,454. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $120.70 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.34.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

