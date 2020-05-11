New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $24.18 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,496 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 10.3% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $24,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after acquiring an additional 261,777 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $159.66. 703,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,896,146. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.45 and its 200 day moving average is $147.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

