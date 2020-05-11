New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Invests $4.27 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,000. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.8% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

GILD stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.22. 7,770,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,971,274. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average is $69.32. The firm has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

