New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 148,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up about 3.2% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned about 29.65% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000.

Shares of JMST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.76. 10,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,034. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48.

