New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,770 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,815,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892,366 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,309,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,176,000 after buying an additional 2,235,602 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 486.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,688,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,313,000 after buying an additional 2,229,636 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,846,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,683,000.

SPLG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.47. 93,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,621,643. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

